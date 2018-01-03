Palestinians slam Trump aid threat as 'blackmail'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Donald Trump Israel Jerusalem Palestinian territories United States

Palestinians slam Trump aid threat as 'blackmail'

By
media FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an address from the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Picture

Palestinian leaders have slammed US President Donald Trump's threats to cut funding to Palestinians as "cheap blackmail". Critics accuse the US leader of behaving like a bully, but some Israelis insist there should be more scrutiny in the way US aid is spent.

"Our rights are not for sale," Xavier Abu Eid, a special adviser to the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) told RFI Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut annual aid of more than 300 million dollars (250 million euros) to force Palestinians to the negotiating table.

"This is cheap blackmail," Abu Eid insisted. "It's clear that the US has decided to disqualify itself from any political process."

That process was called into question on 6 December when Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians reacted strongly, saying the US could not be an honest broker in peace talks.

In Trump's latest salvo, he tweeted that, with "no appreciation or respect" for US aid, the Palestinians could go without.

"He is threatening to starve Palestinian children in refugee camps, to deny them a right to education and health, in order to play a blame game against Palestinians," adds Abu Eid.

Unclear what will be cut

Last year, the US pledged nearly 370 million dollars (308 million euros) to the UN's relief agency (UNRWA) to fund its aid programmes.

In a statement, UNWRA spokesman Chris Gunness told RFI the agency had "not been informed by the United States administration of any changes in US funding, and remain[s] grateful to them for their support".

Washington also gave the Palestinian Authority a further 319 million dollars (265 million euros) in 2016, according to US government figures. It is still unclear whether all of this budget will be cut.

Israel opposes PA

"Some Israelis don’t want to cut aid to UNWRA," says former Israeli diplomat Lenny Ben David.

Although he insists there should be more scrutiny on how US aid money is spent, he does acknowledge the agency "provides a service of schooling and medicine and food to the Palestinians" and that any cuts to its funding could provoke a humanitarian disaster.

The problem is not UNWRA but the Palestinian Authority, according to Ben David.

"They're already under threat of losing the money because of their funding to jailed terrorists or the families of what they call martyrs but whom we call suicide bombers," he explains.

The US Congress is currently debating a bill called the Taylor Force Act whereby money to the Palestinians would be cut because of their support to prisoners the Israelis accuse of being terrorists and their families.

So Trump's tweet, he argues, is in line with what Congress is moving to do anyway.

Gulf states's role questioned

"Donald Trump is behaving like a mediocre businessman and not like a statesman," reckons Ofer Bronchtein, president of the International Centre for Peace in the Middle East.

"You can't always get the right results by threatening your partners and your friends. It doesn't work this way," he told RFI.

On the sensitive topic of Palestinian refugees, he said he hoped Arab countries would "put their hands in their pockets and give to the Palestinians and refugees what the Americans are going to stop giving them".

And he singles out Saudi Arabia.

"They're the richest country in the region. Instead of buying for 500 billion dollars-worth of weapons from the Americans, they should put some of this money into helping Palestinian refugees in the Arab countries, mainly in the West Bank and the Gaza strip."

Future of two-state solution

"It's not only about funding," reckons Abu Eid. "Funding is for a political purpose, and the US has totally lost its political purpose under the current administration, which was to achieve a two-state solution."

A new bill voted by Israel's parliament on Tuesday now also makes it more difficult for the government to hand the Palestinians parts of Jerusalem under any future peace deal if it earmarks East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

"With or without a decision on withdrawing funding, the US is completely disqualified," he reiterates.

Trump's latest sally, the Palestinians' angry reaction and Israel's increasingly tough stance are all blows to the prospect of future peace talks in the Middle East.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.