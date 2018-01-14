Macron stands by Iran nuclear deal in Netanyahu phone call

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Somewhere over the rainbow
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Somewhere over the rainbow
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Mother Serena misses Australian Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
  • media
    International report
    Turkey, US relations may get worse
  • media
    International report
    Zambia imposes curfew in Lusaka struck by cholera
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran Israel France India Nuclear Donald Trump

Macron stands by Iran nuclear deal in Netanyahu phone call

By
media Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron stood by the Iran nuclear deal in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. The Israeli prime minister had praised US President Donald Trump's criticism of the 2015 agreement and his threat to pull the US out of it.

Macron told Netanyahu it was important to keep the deal and called for "the necessary respect by all parties of their engagements regarding the accord", a presidential statement said after the call on Saturday.

The statement was a rebuff for Netanyahu, who had said "Trump's remarks should be taken seriously and whoever wants to keep the nuclear deal would be wise to fix it," according to a statement from his office.

The free world should "strongly condemn the five crimes of the Iranian regime", Netanyahu added, listing "efforts to obtain nuclear weapons... developing ballistic missiles... supporting terror... regional aggression" and "the cruel repression of Iranian citizens".

Macron, who called on Trump not to pull the US out of the deal this week, did add that it was "necessary to work on the ballistic aspect and Iran's regional activities", saying that France has proposed doing so since September last year.

Israel accuses Iran of wanting its destruction, supporting global terror and meddling in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

Iran's foreign affairs ministry on Sunday said in a statement that the Islamic republic would renegotiate the agreement.

Netanyahu arrives in India

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday, to be met at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he hailed as "a close friend of Israel and of mine".

He is accompanied by 130 entrepreneurs, the lagest-ever business delegation to travel with and Israeli leader.

India is Israel's biggest arms market, buying around a billion euros' worth of weapons every year.

But Delhi receently cancelled a half-billion-dollar order to buy Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles because a state-run defence contractor offered to make similiar missiles locally.

Deals for gas and oil cooperation, cybersecurity and agricultural projects are on the agenda.

The six-day visit is the first by an Israeli leader for 15 years.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.