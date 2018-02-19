Is Hamas losing control of Gaza?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal: Clothing swap helps women in prison
Kari Masson organising donated clothes ready for the clothing swap in Dakar
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Israel Middle East Gaza Hamas Terrorism Jihad Jihadist

Is Hamas losing control of Gaza?

By
media Israeli soldiers on patrol at Nir Am, on the border with the Gaza Strip, 18 February 2018 MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Israeli warplanes carried out a new round of strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday after a rocket fired by Palestinians hit southern Israel. Experts believe that Hamas, the group which runs the enclave, may be losing control of it.

The latest cross-border exchange follows a weekend escalation of violence that is among the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a war in 2014.

Tit-for-tat exchanges started after an apparent Palestinian booby trap exploded Saturday, injuring four Israeli soldiers inspecting the border fence.

Israeli ground forces then killed two Palestinian teenagers in cross-border fire, while its air force hit 18 Hamas facilities in two waves of air strikes on Saturday and Sunday.

'Constant escalations' in Gaza

“There are constant escalations which derive from the conditions in Gaza – vis-á-vis the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions there,” Yossi Mekelberg, an expert on Israeli politics and security at Regent's University London, told RFI. “But also Hamas is gradually losing control of what’s happening in Gaza.”

“Hamas is clearly very eager to continue this period of tranquility,” added Ely Karmon, senior reserarch scholar at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, Israel. “From a strategic point of view, the Egyptians are pressing Hamas and Qatar is no longer supporting it financially as it was in the past.”

It is not clear who was responsible for the first rocket attack on Gaza, although a senior Israeli official said on Monday that a "rogue group" had claimed responsibility for the bomb blast, probably referring to one of the more radical Islamist groups in the enclave.

Iranian influence

“It’s possible that Islamic Jihad [was responsible] – in this case as a kind of revenge for the fact that three weeks ago we destroyed a strategic tunnel of this organisation which penetrated Israeli territory,” said Karmon.

“The two organisations, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, are factions of the old Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza,” Karmon added. “But Islamic Jihad had, by the 1990s, already aligned itself theologically with Iran. While Hamas has a strategic cooperation with Iran, not ideological or religious, Islamic Jihad accepted the doctrine of the Iranian revolution – so they are more easily manipulated by Iran.”

“The other possibility is that this [came from] jihadist groups which do not respond to the authority of either Hamas or Islamic Jihad.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.