French 'Islamic State executioner' killed

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
Tunisian alternative folk duo Yuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    International report
    Health in the Gambia plagued by poor conditions
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
  • media
    International report
    The Gambia offers conventional reponse to mental health problems
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Islamic State Terrorism France

French 'Islamic State executioner' killed

By
media Maxime Hauchard. Screen grab of a video released by IS. DR

Maxime Hauchard, a French jihadist sought by French and US authorities since emerging in an Islamic State (IS) armed group execution video in Syria, has been killed.

"The date and circumstances of his death aren't yet known, but it appears he died in the summer of 2017," sources close to the inquiry told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Hauchard, who grew up in a village in Normandy before converting from Catholicism to Islam, was just 22 when he was holding a knife to the neck of US aid worker Peter Kassig in a gruesome video from November 2014.

The video also showed the execution of 18 Syrians identified as military personnel.

France soon issued an international arrest warrant, and the US State Department added Hauchard to its black list of "specially designated global terrorists".

Investigators later found that Hauchard became radicalised online, joining jihadist forums under the moniker Abu Abdallah al Faransi ("the Frenchman").

He twice travelled to Mauritania between October 2012 and May 2013 for studies in Salafism, the highly conservative branch of Islam.

In August 2013 he left for Syria via Turkey, telling his family he wanted to "help the wounded" in the country's civil war, but in fact he was taken under the wing of IS recruiters.

"To show allegiance, you must first go to a training camp. The first stage lasts around a month. We do some training, we go on operations and after that we return to training. It's not just theory," he told a French TV station in July 2014.

A few months later IS released the video showing the execution of Kassig and the Syrian soldiers, in which Hauchard was shown with his face uncovered.

He emerged again in November 2015, a few days after the Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people, warning on Twitter: "Brazil, you're our next target," a reference to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The French government says about 1,700 French nationals have left to fight alongside IS in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

More than 300 French jihadists, including 12 women, have been killed during the fight against IS in Iraq and Syria since then, while about 730 adults and 500 children are still there.

The interior ministry says 256 French jihadists have returned to France, along with 78 minors.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.