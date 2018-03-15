Seven years on and no end in sight to Syrian civil war

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
Tunisian alternative folk duo Yuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    International report
    Health in the Gambia plagued by poor conditions
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
  • media
    International report
    The Gambia offers conventional reponse to mental health problems
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria

Seven years on and no end in sight to Syrian civil war

By
media Syrian civilians run for cover after a bomb hits Eastern Ghouta in the suburbs of Damascus. Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP

One if the simplest ways of understanding the scale of this conflict is to look at the numbers. Because in sheer terms of how many people have been affected, the numbers are shocking.

Since 2011, more than 400,000 people have been killed. Hundreds of thousands more have been wounded. And at least half of the pre-war population of 20 million has been displaced.

“The impact the civilians has been staggering,” says Daniel Gorevan of the Norwegian refugee council, an aid group working with civilians on the ground.

“Six million people are have been internally displaced. A further five million have registered as refugees in neighboring countries. On top of that a million more have travelled to Europe to seek asylum.”

As the conflict enters its eighth year, a brokered end to the wars seems as far off as ever.

Jan Egeland, a UN special adviser on Syria, says he is optimistic about this the coming year, citing examples such as the demise of the Islamic State armed group.

But as the dynamics of the war have evolved, from a straightforward fight between the government and opposition into a patchwork of rebel groups and foreign powers fighting a proxy war, so have the politics

What is clear is that the Assad regime is winning.

“In some respects we are perhaps closer to some sort of diplomatic agreement.” says Shashank Joshi, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“But there have been diplomatic agreements in the past. We had Geneva I and Geneva II, and smaller agreements too, but none of them has really stuck.

“In one sense we are closer to a broader agreement because of the success of the Assad regime and the exhaustion of Western powers, but still that is all relative.”

Major flashpoints in the conflict today include Afrin an ethnically Kurdish town besieged by Turkey. There, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. The population has exploded as civilians flee the surrounding region seeking protection in the town.

The Damascus-suburb of Eastern Ghouta is has been surrounded for years. Over the past month the Syrian government, backed by Russia have mercilessly bombarded the rebel-held enclave.

In that time more than 1200 civilians have been killed, a fifth of them children.

On Wednesday, thousands of people began fleeing the enclave as the airstrikes intensified.

“There is still an extremely high number of people being displaced,” says Daniel Gorevan.

“Hopefully the politics of the situation will change because we’ve seen seven years of the international community failing to rein in both the behavior of the parties to the conflict on the ground and to broker a political solution.”

On Thursday Ankara announced a second meeting between Turkey, Iran and Russia next month in Istanbul.

And while conferences on Syria have failed to secure significant political progress in the past, the only possible solution to the 7 year-old war will be a diplomatic one.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.