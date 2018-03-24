"The country is their country" says Egyptian farmers in lead-up to elections

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Innovating at the French Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
  • media
    International report
    What does the South think of Trump 14 months on?
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
RFI Egypt Farming

"The country is their country" says Egyptian farmers in lead-up to elections

By

The Egyptian election affects all of the country, but not all of the country feels it has much of a say in it. In this photo-essay, Anne-Marie Bissada meets generations of farmers in the south of the country who feel this election will not change anything for them. Photographs by Pedro Costa Gomes.

Family of farmers take a break in the egyptian village of Riad Basha Pedro Costa Gomes

 

Taha carefully pours strong tea from the charred pot into glass cups, and then pauses for a moment to laugh and say ‘el balad  baladhom’, meaning the country is their country, or in other words nothing changes. Here, beneath the shade of a large tree in the middle of farm fields in the village of Riaz Basha, just outside Beni Suef city, the family sits together to sip tea and occasionally crack jokes about the situation of their country.

Beni Suef is considered the gateway to Upper Egypt, in the south of the country. Upper Egypt remains home to the country's poorest areas, with some 57 percent of rural areas being impoverished, says a 2016 report by CAMPAS, Egypt’s official statistics agency. The village itself is named Riaz Basha after the grandson of Muhammed Ali, who is considered the founder of modern Egypt. Basha used to own this land until President Gamal Abd Nasser nationalized during the 1950s.

Man waving from farm Pedro Costa Gomes

The family rents one feddan (approximately one hectar) of land for 7000 Egyptian pounds per year. Mohamed explains that they subsist on what they get. Since 2016, after the pound was devalued by 48 percent, the daily cost of living has gone up, says Taha’s mother. Taha explains that he and his wife have five children and they all live together with the other family members on the farm. After selling their harvest of wheat and cloves, Taha says sometimes they have 1000 or 10,000 Egyptian pounds to live off.

Mohamed and Taha take a tea break Pedro Costa Gomes

“The government doesn’t support you with anything except enough to buy shoes!” says Taha laughing while the others nod their heads in agreement. In the past five years since the fall of Mohamed Morsi and the rise of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Um Maryiam says nothing has changed. "It’s always the same. Five years ago or 10 years ago, it’s the same", she explains. When there used to be government subsidies for cotton farming, many farmers, including some here in Riaz Basha, grew cotton.

Mohamed sits with his niece Pedro Costa Gomes

“They are all going to vote, but not me” explains Mohammed. He decided that he will not vote for anyone because it’s already going the way of Sisi. “My voice will not change anything” he adds. “He will already win anyways, just like the time of Mubarak” adds Ahmed. “He [Mubarak] was winning without people going.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.