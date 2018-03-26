RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Indian women take the lead on sustainable agriculture
Middle East
Egypt Elections

Egyptians go to the polls [in pictures]

By
media Polling station in Embaba, a low income district of Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes

Presidential elections in Egypt are open to voters for the next three days between incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Moussa Mustafa Moussa. Just as polling stations opened, RFI went to Sisi’s childhood neighborhood of Gamaleya and the poorer neighbourhood of Embaba. Photos by Pedro Costa Gomes.

Polling station in Gamaleya, Egypt

Polling station in Gamaleya, the district where Abdel Fatah El Sisi grew up in Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes

Polling station in Gamaleya, the district where Abdel Fatah El Sisi grew up in Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes
Polling station in Gamaleya, the district where Abdel Fatah El Sisi grew up in Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes
Polling station in Gamaleya, the district where Abdel Fatah El Sisi grew up in Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes
Banners close to a polling station in Gamaleya, the district where Abdel Fatah El Sisi grew up in Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes

Polling station in Embaba, Egypt

Polling station in Embaba, a low income district of Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes

Polling station in Embaba, a low income district of Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes
Polling station in Embaba, a low income district of Cairo, Egypt, 26 March 2018. © Pedro Costa Gomes

