Egyptians go to the polls [in pictures]

Presidential elections in Egypt are open to voters for the next three days between incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Moussa Mustafa Moussa. Just as polling stations opened, RFI went to Sisi’s childhood neighborhood of Gamaleya and the poorer neighbourhood of Embaba. Photos by Pedro Costa Gomes.