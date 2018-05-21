Al-Sadr faces tough challenge forming Iraqi government

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Morocco’s history of tolerance
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
  • media
    International report
    Oromo put faith in Ethiopia's Ahmed, but what can he do for them? …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yiddish Glory album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish …
  • media
    International report
    Ahmed begins public consultations on Ethiopia’s future: Ethiopia …
  • media
    International report
    What Abiy Ahmed means for Ethiopia’s Oromo people: Ethiopia Pt. …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iraq Elections Moqtada al-Sadr Shia Iran

Al-Sadr faces tough challenge forming Iraqi government

By
media Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr visits his father's grave in Najaf after the parliamentary election results were announced REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Iraqi Shia-Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for the speedy formation of an "inclusive" government after the coalition he heads won the biggest bloc of seats in 12 May's parliamentary election.

Al-Sadr's Marching Towards Reform alliance, which includes the Iraqi Communist Party, won 54 seats in Iraq’s 329 seat parliament.

The turnout was only just over 45 percent and it took over a week for the results to be published.

When they came out over the weekend, the reactions were mixed.

“These elections are not satisfactory and not correct,” says Baghdad-based businessman Louis Climis, contacted by phone by RFI.

“Because there were many instances of falsification and there was intervention by political blocs and exterior parties also.

“I’m not optimistic. Certainly I don’t see that the regime changes politics, but I see there is the same status, the same corrupt persons which control politics.”

Will the election outcome strengthen Shia-led Iran's influence in its neighbour?

Not according to most analysts, who tend to agree that Tehran may have lost a pawn here.

Although al-Sadr did receive Iranian funding when he was leading an uprising against US troops back in 2004, his campaign line was that he does not want the Iranians to run the show in Baghdad.

US backed ex-PM

But the US, which might have expected to have a solid foothold in the country when it ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003, did not get the result they wanted, either.

"They are not happy but I think they are probably making a mistake again,” says Patrick Cockburn, author of several books on this part of the Middle East, including studies on the Islamic State armed group, and staff writer for the British newspaper the Independent.

“They put great effort into securing the highest possible vote for the current prime minister, Haider Al-Abadi, and obviously that didn’t work out the way they wanted it."

As an Iraqi nationalist, al-Sadr is anti-Iranian as well as anti-American, he points out. "But they don’t look at it that way. They want somebody who is pro-American.”

Any Iraqi leader is going to have to balance between Washington and Tehran to some degree “to cultivate good relations with both and bounce them against each other”, he says.

Israel worried about US losing hold

There were mixed reactions in Israel, too.

“Diminishing the Iranian influence in Bagdad is beneficial to Israel,” says Israeli academic Eytan Gilboa. ”Because it would disrupt the strategic design of Iran to build the Shiite crescent, from Tehran, Bagdad, Damascus and Beirut.

“But if the US is also kicked out of Iraq, then this is a negative development from the Israeli perspective.”

Al-Sadr faces an immense task.

His campaign involved a coalition with Iraqi left-wing parties and he won votes because of his anti-sectarian, anti-Iran and anti-American stand.

But 54 seats does not give him an absolute majority.

So forming a coalition may involve joining forces with supporters of his main opponent, Abadi.

So difficult negotiations look likely for the next few weeks and months.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.