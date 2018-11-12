Israeli Gaza operation threatens to derail truce efforts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
On-the-spot France
Calls for memorial to animals killed in WWI
Horses being requisitioned in 1914 on Ave de l'Observatoire in Paris, near where the main memorial would be built
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How fake news is used to silence journalists
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    On-the-spot France
    Calls for memorial to animals killed in WWI
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Israel Gaza Palestine Palestinian territories Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump

Israeli Gaza operation threatens to derail truce efforts

By
media Palestinians inspect the remains of a vehicle that was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2018. ©REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

At least seven Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed in an exchange of gunfire acorss the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza, said that a commander in its military wing was amongst those killed.

Sunday's events come after a period of calm that started with a ceasefire on October 27th, stopping a seven-month cycle of violence in Gaza.

“The Israelis have violated that agreement in a way that makes people believe that they will never respect any agreement ever again,” said Mustafa Barghouti, the leader of the Palestinian National Initiative (the largely secular 'third force' in Palestinian politics after Fatah and Hamas), in an interview with RFI.

Divide and rule?

Accordeing to opinion polls a majority of Israelis support truce talks with Hamas. However, according to Ely Karmon, a security analyst at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, Israel, “this Israeli government is interested in having a long quiet period with Hamas, and there is no interest in destroying Hamas’ military capabilities.”

Doing so “would in some scenarios allow the Palestinian Authority [controlled by Fatah, Hamas’ political rival] to return and take control of the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli government thinks that the split between the two Palestinian territories plays better strategically than having them united”, Karmon told RFI.

Netanyahu plan ‘to liquidate the Palestinian nation’

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to Hamas over recent weeks by allowing Qatar to transfer cash to Gaza. However, Netanyahu has also been reaching out to Arab States over recent months, for example, talking about the "intimacy and friendship" between the two in a speech to the UN in September.

“Israel is looking to see if, in the long term, there is a possibility that the Gulf countries and Egypt would accept another solution which would neutralize Hamas,” said Karmon.

There are some signs that Arab states want to normalise relations with Israel. For example, Saudi Crown Prince said earlier this year that Israelis have the right to live "on their own land", while the foreign ministers of Oman and Bahrain have said that Israel should be treated like any other country.

“Netanyahu – along with US President Donald Trump – has only one plan, which is to liquidate the Palestinian nation and destroy any potential for a two state solution,” said Barghouti.

“In this regard, he thinks he can normalise relations with Arab states at the expense of the Palestinian people, and – in my opinion – this is an illusion,” he concluded.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.