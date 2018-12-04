Egypt hosts its first defence and security fair

Egypt has opened the doors to its first ever arms and defense expo. The three-day event, which opened on 3 December will conclude on Wednesday. 40 different country pavilions are attending, such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China and India along with over 300 companies in security and defense technology:

Companies are also showcasing their technology in defense security at EDEX. The United Kingdom, for example has more than 20 companies involved in this expo.

Arms fairs are nothing new. It’s a way for countries to meet the shakers-and-movers advancing technology in defense security and ultimately finalize negotiations for arms deals and make contacts for upcoming ones.

“This [arms fair] is the place where you show the final results of them [negotiations]. Where you show the world that you are re-equipping and expanding your military capability."

"And this is the place where you actually play your suppliers out against each other to get the best deal on the most advance equipment” explains Pieter Wezeman, a senior research in Arms and Military expenditure programmes at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute…or Sipri, with a concentration in the Middle East and Africa.

He adds in this particular case, it will be interesting to see how this expo concludes, given the presence of many European countries and companies.

China, South Korea keen to get a part of the market

“It will be very interesting to see if several European states will continue with their very considerable efforts to sell certain types of arms to Egypt.

"For example if Germany really has succeeded in arranging and concluding a deal for frigates to Egypt, which has been discussed in the past few months. And that has been doing that in direct competition with France.”

He adds that this fair will also likely be the place where China tries to make a comeback as a major supplier of arms to Egypt, and perhaps South Korea, a new comer to the arms sales, may also try to establish itself as a serious distributer.

For more on the geopolitical signifance of this defence exposition, stay tuned to this week’s edition of Mid-East Junction.