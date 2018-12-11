RFI in 15 languages

 

The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Middle East
Jerusalem Copt Religion Tattoo

Meet the 27th generation of Coptic tattoo artists

By
media Wassim Razzouk, 27th generation of Coptic tattoo artists at his shop in Jerusalem. RFI/Sabrina Myre

To mark their journey to Jerusalem, many Christian pilgrims choose to get a religious tattoo. This ancient but surprising tradition is thriving today with a growing number of religious people getting inked as well as hundreds of tourists who flock to the holy city for Christmas.

Most of them are going to the tattoo parlour owned by the Razzouk family who has been tattooing from father to son for no less than 700 years. Sabrina Myre reports from Jerusalem's old city.

Tattooing in Jerusalem 11/12/2018 - by Sabrina Myre Listen

Father Bolus showing his coptic tattoos, Jerusalem RFI/Sabrina Myre

 

 
