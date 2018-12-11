Meet the 27th generation of Coptic tattoo artists

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Wassim Razzouk, 27th generation of Coptic tattoo artists at his shop in Jerusalem.
RFI/Sabrina Myre
To mark their journey to Jerusalem, many Christian pilgrims choose to get a religious tattoo. This ancient but surprising tradition is thriving today with a growing number of religious people getting inked as well as hundreds of tourists who flock to the holy city for Christmas.
Most of them are going to the tattoo parlour owned by the Razzouk family who has been tattooing from father to son for no less than 700 years. Sabrina Myre reports from Jerusalem's old city.
Tattooing in Jerusalem 11/12/2018
- by Sabrina Myre
Father Bolus showing his coptic tattoos, Jerusalem
RFI/Sabrina Myre