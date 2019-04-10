RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    International report
    James Carrington: Making history after recording a full album …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
West Bank Israel Settlements Tourism

Airbnb gives in to pressure to keep West Bank settler homes listed

By
media Airbnb headquarters in San Francisco. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie

In a U-turn decision, the US home-sharing platform Airbnb has announced it will leave Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank on its rental listings to end lawsuits brought by hosts.

Israeli lawyers filed a class action suit against Airbnb in November immediately after it said it planned to remove from its rental listings Jewish settler homes in the West Bank "that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians."

The class action suit had sought 15,000 shekels ($4,183) in damages for the lead plaintiff and each other settler host should Airbnb delete them from its listings, a spokesman said.

The decision would have affected around 200 homes in Israeli settlements that had been listed on the platform.

Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Weisenthal Center, have applauded Airbnb's decision.

Instead, Airbnb said it would continue to allow listings throughout all of the West Bank, but "take no profits from this activity in the region."

Profit generated from Airbnb listings in the West Bank will be donated to non-profit groups dedicated to humanitarian aid in various parts of the world, according to the startup.

Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank.

In addition there are 200,000 living in settlements in annexed East Jerusalem.

The international community considers the settlements to be illegal and a barrier to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Disappointment

Arvind Ganesan, of New York-based Human Rights Watch, called Airbnb's retreat from the decision disappointing.

"Donating profits from unlawful settlement listings, as they've promised to do, does nothing to remedy the 'human suffering' they have acknowledged that their activities cause," Ganesan said.

"By continuing to do business in settlements, they remain complicit in the abuses settlements trigger."

An Amnesty International report published early this year argued that digital tourism giants Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor are profiting from "war crimes" by offering services in Israeli settlements.

Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan threatened to bar Amnesty from access to the Jewish state over its charge.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.