RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India’s wins at the Special Olympics
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Coaching boost for Gaza's amputee footballers
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India’s wins at the Special Olympics
  • media
    International report
    The value of radio according to The Police's drummer Stewart …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: May Day protests, Leonardo da Vinci and French cheese …
  • media
    International report
    The value of forest conservation in Cote d'Ivoire
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Turkey elections 2018 Recep Tayyip Erdogan AKP

Turkey election body orders re-run of vote in Istanbul

By
media Not so fast: Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party, waves to supporters after taking up his job as mayor of Turkey's largest city. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Turkey's top election body ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party complained about its shock defeat in the vote.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) narrowly lost Turkey's biggest city in March local elections, its first defeat in the city in 25 years.

The AKP claims there were "irregularities and corruption" in the vote and demanded a re-run of the mayoral election, which was won by Ekrem Imamoglu, of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) by just 15,000 votes.

Imamoglu received his official mandate after two weeks of recounts, sending shockwaves through the ruling party since Erdogan, former mayor of the city, once said winning Istanbul was like winning the whole of Turkey.

Erdogan had presented the local elections as a matter of national survival. He campaigned heavily even though he was not running himself.

The AKP still won the most seats nationwide, but anger over the deteriorating economy led it to lose mayorships in both Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

The party did not request a re-run of the election for the Istanbul local assembly, in which it won a majority of seats.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.