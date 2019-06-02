RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
  • media
    International report
    Guinea bans polygamy, but not everyone is happy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria Kurds Women children

Syria's Kurds to release 800 Syrians from overcrowded camp

By
media FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Women walk through al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

The Kurdish administration in northeast Syria said Sunday it plans to hand 800 local women and children, including relatives of extremists, to their families on Monday in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.

The women and children – all Syrians – are to be released Monday and "taken to their families," Abd al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration's executive council said Sunday.

Tribal chiefs and other local officials had lobbied for their liberation from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, the first in a larger wave of releases to follow.

The camp in Hassakeh province, which was established in the 1990s to accommodate about 5,000 Iraqi refugees, is now overcrowded, with nearly 74,000 people including more than 30,000 Syrians.

Their numbers have created a major headache for the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration and have sparked concerns that the camp is emerging as a fresh jihadist powder keg.

Among those being released are relatives of jihadists, but many are not, Mehbach insisted.

Some sought shelter at the camp to escape tough humanitarian conditions in areas levelled by months of fighting, he said.

Call of duty

Monday's group consists of residents from the northeastern city of Raqa – once the Islamic State (IS) group's de facto capital in Syria – as well as the town of Tabqa, 70 kilometres west, according to Mehbach.

Those among them with suspected links to IS will be kept under surveillance by local Arab tribes, who have given guarantees, he said.

"It is the (Kurdish) administration's duty to its people to play a role in the rehabilitation of these women and children, and their reintegration into society," he added.

The next batch of Syrian residents to be released will be after the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The aim is to empty Al-Hol entirely.

Stuck in limbo

Since March, Kurdish authorities have released nearly 300 Syrian residents with suspected links to the Islamic State.

The group's self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq was defeated at the end of March, following a nearly five-year-long offensive by a US-led coalition helped by Kurdish forces.

Thousands of foreign fighters are now being held in Kurdish-run prisons, while their wives and children languish in displacement camps.

Syria's Kurds have long urged their home countries to take the detainees back, but nations like France have been reluctant to do so.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.