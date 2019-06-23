RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections means more than just running the …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yemeni-style hip hop from A-WA sister trio
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Turkey Istanbul Elections

Istanbul votes again in test of Turkish democracy

By
media A woman shows a ballot paper at a polling station during a mayoral election re-run in Istanbul, Turkey,23 June, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Residents of Istanbul are headed back to the polls on Sunday for a rerun of the mayoral elections that were lost three months ago by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). 

The 31 March vote in Turkey’s commercial capital was annulled after the AK Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has governed Istanbul for the past two decades, alleged fraud.

But critics say Erdogan was simply unhappy when the opposition candidate, little-known former district mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, stole a slim victory of just 13,000 votes.

After being stripped of his win, Imamoglu, of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), is now a household name – and the Istanbul rerun has become a test of Turkish democracy.

While the March elections showed Erdogan's AKP remains the most popular party, the result also came as a blow, with the party losing control of the capital, Ankara, as well as Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

Polls on Sunday opened at 8am local time and are to continue through to 5pm (1400 GMT) in more than 31,000 ballot boxes across Istanbul’s 39 districts.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.