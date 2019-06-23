RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections mean more than just running the …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yemeni-style hip hop from A-WA sister trio
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Ruling AK Party candidate concedes defeat in Istanbul election rerun
Middle East
Turkey Istanbul Elections Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's ruling AK party concedes defeat at Istanbul mayoral elections

By
media Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate of the ruling AK Party, leaves after talking to media at his party's Istanbul headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

The ruling party candidate in Turkey’s mayoral elections in Istanbul has conceded defeat against rival Ekrem Imamoglu.

Binali Yildririm, the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party, congratulated his rival in a divisive election.

“According to the results as of now my competitor Ekrem Imamoglu is leading the race. I congratulate him and wish him good luck” Yildirim said Sunday evening.

He spoke just minutes after Turkish broadcaster said Imamoglu, of the secular Republican People’s Party, had 53.6 percent of the vote, after nearly 96 percent of ballots had been opened.

He also said that the results are a clear demonstration that Turkey’s democracy was functioning perfectly.

Sunday’s election is in fact a second attempt at the polls after Erdogan claimed irregularities in the first one back in March.

Results from that vote had been annulled.

Critics of Erdogan say he simply refused to give up control of Istanbul, Turkey’s economic powerhouse and major source of support for Islamic conservatives which helped the president win the mayorship nearly 25 years ago and that ultimately set him on track to the presidency.

Many view the role of mayor of Istanbul as a stepping stone to a more significant role in Turkish politics.

Even though Imamoglu lost the race in the first polls due to the annulment of results, the act itself propelled him to the limelight and he became a household name.

Imamoglu, a little-known district mayor at the start of the year, had portrayed the re-run as a test of Turkish democracy after he was controversially stripped of his first victory in March.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.