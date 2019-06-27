RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Plans to privatise part of Kenya's busiest port: who will benefit?
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Helon Habila's novel 'Travelers' explores the lives of Africans …
  • media
    International report
    Award-winning African turtle expert Tomas Diagne talks conservation
  • media
    International report
    Checkmate by France's female chess champions
  • media
    International report
    How the war on drugs is worsening gender violence in Mexico
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran Nuclear US Donald Trump Tehran IAEA

Iran still to exceed uranium stockpile limit

By
media A woman standing next to an anti-US slogan painted at the former American embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran. RFI/Jan van der Made

Iran has not yet surpassed the limit set for the stockpile of its enriched uranium. The latest data from UN nuclear inspectors suggest that the cap may be reached this weekend, after a crucial meeting in Vienna on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to article 1(7) of the Iran nuclear deal, Iran has to keep its stockpile of enriched uranium under 300 kg.

Everything beyond that has to be “sold ... and delivered to an international buyer in return for natural uranium delivered to Iran.”

But as a result of US President Donald Trump withdrawing unilaterally from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposing sanctions, no one wants to touch Iran’s excess uranium.

The fact that breaching the 300 kg limit has been postponed may indicate that Iran wants to avoid the topic at the Vienna meeting.

On Friday, Iran, France, Germany, Britain, China, and Russia, will meet to see what can be salvaged from the deal, and a possible breach of the JCPOA may play to Iran’s disadvantage.

Earlier on, an EU statement said that officials will look at ways to "tackle challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran.

"The meeting has been called with the intention of ensuring the continued implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects and discuss ways to tackle challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran, as well as recent announcements by Iran regarding the implementation of its nuclear commitments," the EU said.

Trump had called the deal “terrible,” saying that its terms were not strict enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

He also claimed that Tehran had violated the "spirit" of the accord by supporting extremist violence in the region.

Iran rejects all charges. Instead it called for “new resistance" against the US on Thursday as large crowds mourned soldiers who died in the Iran-Iraq war between 1980 and 1989 and cost the lives of millions.

Iran regularly organises funerals for soldiers killed in the deeply traumatic “war of national resistance” when remains are either returned by Iraq or found in former combat areas, which were mainly in Iran.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.