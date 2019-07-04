RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, …
Spotlight on France episode 13
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Eleven die in deadly scramble on the roof of the world
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 2: A long history of discrimination
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Strike Libya Migration

UN Security Council fails to condemn Libya airstrike

By
media The damage at a Libyan migrant centre in the capital Tripoli following an air strike on a nearby building, 3 July 2019. MAHMUD TURKIA / AFP

The UN Security Council has failed to condemn an attack on a migrant detention centre in Libya – despite the UN’s own envoy to Libya saying the raid could amount to a war crime.

A statement by Britain condemning the airstrike, which killed at least 44 people early Wednesday, was not endorsed after US diplomats told the closed-door meeting they could not approve the text without first getting permission from Washington.

The British statement also called for a ceasefire and a return to political talks.

The strike on the Tajoura detention centre, just outside of Tripoli, left more than 130 people badly wounded. It’s been blamed on forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar – who has been battling to take the capital Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed outrage and called for an independent investigation. The U.S. State Department condemned the attack as “abhorrent” but did not call for a ceasefire.

The emergency UN meeting was called by Peru, which holds the rotating presidency.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.