RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
  • media
    International report
    Providing shelter and income for Tunisia's plastic waste pickers …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Music Rap Saudi Arabia Gay rights

Nicki Minaj cancels Saudi concert over women's rights concerns

By
media Second thoughts: Nicki Minaj will not, after all, be performing in Saudi Arabia. ilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

US rapper Nicki Minaj has cancelled a performance in Saudi Arabia in a show of support for women's and gay rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Minaj's scheduled appearance in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival had triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the country.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest," Minaj said in a statement.

"While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression."

Minaj, known for her profanity-laced lyrics and raunchy music videos, was due to perform as headline act of the festival as the kingdom loosens its decades-old restrictions on entertainment

Others scheduled to perform include British musician Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki.

The New York-based Human Rights Foundation on Friday wrote Minaj an open letter urging her to withdraw from the festival, calling on her to "refuse the regime's money" and use her global influence to demand the release of jailed Saudi women activists.

Amnesty International has described the Saudi human rights record as "abysmal," adding that the nation is in the "grip of a sweeping crackdown against critics of the government."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.