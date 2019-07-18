RFI in 16 languages

 

Middle East
Egypt Music Cairo Dance Cabaret

Playing Oud for a living?[Video]

By

Oud player Aly Eissa has been a regular performer at cultural centres and music venues on the Cairo circuit since his late teens.

The 25-year-old lives in Cairo and subsidises his musical aspirations by working as a dentist during the day.

His ultimate ambition, he says, would be to concentrate full-time on music.

