Playing Oud for a living?[Video]

The 25-year-old lives in Cairo and subsidises his musical aspirations by working as a dentist during the day.
His ultimate ambition, he says, would be to concentrate full-time on music.
Oud player Aly Eissa has been a regular performer at cultural centres and music venues on the Cairo circuit since his late teens.
