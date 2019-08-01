RFI in 16 languages

 

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is reportedly killed

By
media Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Osama bin Laden, had been a key figure involved in reviving al-Qaeda's status. FEDERATION FOR DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACIES / AFP

Reports by US media say Hamza bin Laden, the son of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, is dead.

According to NBC and The New York Times, three US intelligence officials have confirmed information of Hamza’s death.

While no information was given as to the location, the Times said his death had taken place in the last two years.

Aged about 30, Hamza had been seen as an emerging figure in al-Qaeda.

He had released audio and video messages calling for attacks on western targets with the aim of restoring the group’s status at helm of extreme jihadist groups.

In February Washington offered 1 million dollars for information leading to his whereabouts. The move led Saudi Arabia to revoke Hamza's citizenship.

