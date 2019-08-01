Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is reportedly killed

According to NBC and The New York Times, three US intelligence officials have confirmed information of Hamza’s death.
While no information was given as to the location, the Times said his death had taken place in the last two years.
Aged about 30, Hamza had been seen as an emerging figure in al-Qaeda.
He had released audio and video messages calling for attacks on western targets with the aim of restoring the group’s status at helm of extreme jihadist groups.
In February Washington offered 1 million dollars for information leading to his whereabouts. The move led Saudi Arabia to revoke Hamza's citizenship.