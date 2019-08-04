RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East

Iran seizes third tanker in Persian Gulf

By
media A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf. © REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo/File Photo

Iranian naval forces have seized a "foreign vessel" in the Gulf, state news agency IRNA reported Sunday, in what is the country's third such seizure in a month.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' "naval forces have seized a foreign vessel carrying 700,000 litres of smuggled fuel around Farsi island," the agency said, quoting a statement from the Guards. Farsi Island is in the north of the Persian Gulf.

Seven crew members have been detained, according to the same source.

Iranian State TV quoted by Reuters says the Revolutionary Guard Corps' naval forces had "seized a foreign tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries".

The incident comes against a background of high tension in the wake of a tightening of US sanctions on Iran's oil sector.

The seizure of the vessel is the third such action by Iran in less than a month in the Gulf, a vital delivery route for much of the world's crude oil.

On 18 July, the Guards detained the Panama-flagged MT Riah for alleged fuel smuggling.

The following day, the Revolutionary Guards announced they had impounded British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules".

That seizure came two weeks after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on allegations the vessel was breaching EU sanctions on Syria.

Iran vowed to retaliate.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.