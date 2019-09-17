Correspondent's call: Irris Makler breaks down Israel's elections

Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall.
But he faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud.
Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.
Speaking to RFI's David Coffey, Jerusalem correspondent Irris Makler breaks down the main stakes of Tuesday's general election.
*Recorded live on Paris Live at 15h (CET)*