RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The harsh realities behind hazelnut harvesting
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Likud

Correspondent's call: Irris Makler breaks down Israel's elections

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Israelis voted Tuesday in a repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges.

Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall.

But he faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud.

Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

Speaking to RFI's David Coffey, Jerusalem correspondent Irris Makler breaks down the main stakes of Tuesday's general election.

Correspondent's call: Irris Makler 17/09/2019 - by Irris Makler Listen

*Recorded live on Paris Live at 15h (CET)*

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.