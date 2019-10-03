Death toll rises as Iraqis protest against government

At least 21 people have been killed after Iraqi security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to break up a third day of anti-government protests.

Iraqi authorities have also imposed an around-the-clock curfew in the capital Baghdad in an effort to thwart protests that have gripped the country since Tuesday.

The Iraqis are never resting, the strongest people who have no cover, all this is nonsense and they are still standing there to protest their rights. You will see better days, God willing #Save_the_Iraqi_people #Iraq pic.twitter.com/ISgVnqPzMa ‎𓆩Ꮇohamed𓆪‏ (@i948he) October 3, 2019

The curfew was announced early Thursday following a meeting of Iraq’s top leaders to discuss the demonstrations.

Internet access has also been cut across much of Iraq.

Update: #Iraq has now been largely cut off from the world for 12 hours following the outbreak of mass-protests; real-time network data show ~75% of country including #Baghdad remain offline (excl. autonomous regions); curfew now in effect 📉📰 https://t.co/7GF42YLDWU pic.twitter.com/kOB4DQvI9V NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) October 3, 2019

The streets of the capital remained relatively deserted throughout the day, apart from central Tahrir Square where hundreds were gathered.

But as demonstrators moved near a bridge that leads into the Green Zone, Iraqi security forces began to shoot above the crowd and fire tear gas, according to a cameraman from Associated Press at the scene.

The protests are in response to a deteriorating economy, lack of jobs and rampant corruption in the government.

Organisation of protesters

Protests have been concentrated so far in Baghdad and in southern Shiite areas. They appear to be spontaneous without any known leadership.

The protesters are mainly young, disenchanted youth demanding improved services such as electricity, water, and ultimately an end to the country’s endemic corruption.

The international community and every human rights organization needs to condemn the violent and brutal behavior of the Iraqi government forces toward civil protesters, this is unacceptable and not what the Iraqi constitution pic.twitter.com/qWgLl6HS0s Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) October 2, 2019

While news of the protests has spread across social media, the demands of the protesters have also expanded, now also including the resignation of the government.

Challenge to government

The protests and unrest are seen as the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s one-year-old government.

With tensions high between Iran and the United States, Baghdad, an ally of both, has found itself caught in the middle.

Iraq hosts thousands of American troops along with powerful paramilitary forces allied with Iran.

The US military based in Iraq issued a statement on Thursday calling for “all sides to reduce tensions and reject violence"

"We believe that peaceful, public rallies are a fundamental element of all democracies; there is no place for violence in those demonstrations,” the statement said.