RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
When the G8 became the G7
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    When the G8 became the G7
  • media
    World music matters
    Natacha Atlas: engaging dystopia on new album Strange Days
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can France’s minorities learn from US slavery struggle?
  • media
    International report
    Female Gential Mutilation still widespread in Guinea
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's gig economy, menstruation taboos and 130 years …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Iran France Diplomacy

Iran warns France not to meddle in detention of dual national

By
media The researcher Fariba Adelkhah on French television. www.youtube.com

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected calls by France for the release of detained Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, who has written several books on Iran.

An anthropologist at the National Foundation of Political Sciences in Paris, Adelkhah was arrested in early June on unknown charges. French authorities say she has since been denied consular assistance.

News of Adelkhah’s detention was first reported by the Iranian Human Rights website Gozaar, which said she had been taken to Tehran’s Evin Prison after being detained by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, Abbas Mousavi, warned on Friday that France risked “complicating the judicial proceedings" against the 60-year-old – adding that interference in Iran’s internal affairs was "unacceptable”.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told earlier reporters: "It is vital and urgent for the Iranian authorities to be transparent in this case as well as for all cases of foreign nationals arrested in Iran."

Iran's notorious Evin Prison, where Fariba Adelkhah is reportedly being held. AFP/ATTA KENARE

However, Tehran does not recognise dual nationality, and has rejected similar requests for consular access from foreign citizens who also hold Iranian nationality.

In response, Mousavi said on Friday that under the laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic, Adelkhah was only considered by Tehran to be citizen of Iran.

The French daily Le Figaro speculated that Iranian authorities likely arrested Adelkhah for the purpose of exchanging her with an Iranian prisoner.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.