*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 10 October 2019*
Correspondent's Call: Shona Bhattacharyya on Turkish Syria assault
Turkish commandos are pushing deeper into north-east Syrian territory on the second day of an offensive against Kurdish militia. Syrian Kurds have been key allies of the United States in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria. Members of Donald Trump's own Republican Party have criticised his decision to withdraw US troops from the northern border area. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the move and denied the US gave Turkey a "green light" for its offensive. Turkey says its goal is to establish a safe zone along its border. Our correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports from the Turkish border town of Akcakale.