Middle East
Turkey Syria Islamic State Kurds United States

Correspondent's Call: Shona Bhattacharyya on Turkish Syria assault

By
media  
RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Turkish commandos are pushing deeper into north-east Syrian territory on the second day of an offensive against Kurdish militia. Syrian Kurds have been key allies of the United States in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria. Members of Donald Trump's own Republican Party have criticised his decision to withdraw US troops from the northern border area. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the move and denied the US gave Turkey a "green light" for its offensive. Turkey says its goal is to establish a safe zone along its border. Our correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports from the Turkish border town of Akcakale.

Correspondent's Call - Shona Bhattacharyya on Turkish Syria offensive 10/10/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 10 October 2019*

