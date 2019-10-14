RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Deforestation in Kenya
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian villages get a new life thanks to migrants
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Kurds Turkey Syria

Correspondent's Call: Shona Bhattacharyya on Kurdish deal with Syrian army

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

The situation on the ground in North Eastern Syria is shifting rapidly.

On this seventh day of Operation Peace Spring, Syrian government forces have entered the are East of the Euphrates, adding another element to the ongoing fighting in the area.

Turkey says it has made advances as well, capturing two strategic towns on the other side of the border ... that had resisted Turkish troops since the beginning of the offensive.

But contrary to what the Turkish government says, civilians have been killed in the last few hours.

According to the United Nations, some 130,000 people have been displaced by the operation so far.

Correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports from Istanbul on the latest developments on the ground.

TURQUIE _Son Turkish Syria assault - Shona Bhattacharyya 14/10/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 10 October 2019*

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.