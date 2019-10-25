RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/23 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Lebanon Protests Economy Corruption

Lebanon: Teachers and students add their voices to mass anti-government protests

By
media  
An anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 20, 2019. The banner reads ''You are the sectarians and we are the co-existentialists''. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

In Lebanon, anti government protests are entering their ninth day, with demonstrators demanding a complete overhaul of the political system. A group of striking faculty members have published a letter announcing that "the street is a classroom and the classroom is in the streets", encouraging students to boycott classes.

Banks, schools and universities remain closed, and students and teachers have gone on strike across Lebanon in solidarity with the general demonstrations.

They have held classes on "capitalism, crisis and the commons" in a historic destroyed civil war building at the centre of the huge protests in downtown Beirut, called the Egg.

They feel its important for students to continue to learn while being part of the protests and being politically engaged.

Anger over the government's inefficiency and corruption came into sharp relief last week, when wildfires raged through the country and the government failed to mobilise to tackle them.

The proposed tax on messanging apps days later was simply the straw that broke the camel's back.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday presented a package of reforms, including cutting ministerial salaries, but the rallies have continued, crippling Beirut and other major cities.

Although Lebanon's president Michel Aoun announced on Thursday that he would meet with protesters, this is unlikely to calm the atmosphere.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.