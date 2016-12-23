RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre of Namibia's …
Herero women forced to transport merchandise in Swakopmund camp. Ca.1905-1907.
 
Lloris pledges future to Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris has agreed to spend another five seasons in north London.

Hugo Lloris ended speculation about his future by extending his contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2022. The 29-year-old France international moved to White Hart Lane from Lyon in 2012 and has been a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

 

"We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the club," Spurs announced on their official Twitter account.

"I'm very pleased with this new contract," said Lloris, who skippered France to the final of Euro 2016. "It shows how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead."

Lloris had been in talks with Spurs for more than a month over a new deal. His signature comes less than a month after star striker Harry Kane signed a new contract. The England international will also stay until 2022. Defender Jan Vertonghen also agreed a contract extension until 2019.

Tottenham lie fifth in the Premier League after 17 games, 10 points off pacesetters Chelsea.

 

