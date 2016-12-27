Chelsea beat Bournemouth to extend title lead in 'fantastic' record-setting run

Chelsea set a new club record of 12 straight league in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Tuesday. Antonio Conte’s side moved seven points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City on Boxing Day during a period that is seen as key point of the season.

Chelsea’s Pedro broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with a defected shot that had been set up by Cesc Fabregas. It was followed up by Belgian Eden Hazard’s penalty following a foul by Simon Francis.

In injury time Pedro made it 3-0 when his attempt on goal hit Steve Cook and span over the line.

Chelsea were without two key players but it did not stop them from setting a new club record of 12 straight league wins which Conte described as, “a fantastic run”.

“I am pleased to see my players with great concentration and focus, with great will to fight and continue in this way,” the Chelsea manager told journalists after the game.

Bournemouth had switched their formation using a 3-4-3 shape to try and match Chelsea. Despite working initially, Chelsea then kept them at a distance and unfortunately mid-table Bournemouth were unable to do much with the ball.

Results 26th December 2016

• Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

• Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

• Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

• Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

• Leicester City 0-2 Everton

• Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

• Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United

• Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace