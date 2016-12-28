Fifa World Cup expansion to benefit poorer countries

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he had the backing of global football federations to expand the number of teams competing in the World Cup from 32 to 48. However, the European Clubs Association, which represents the biggest teams on the continent, is against it.

Expansion means "inclusion" in the "biggest social and sporting event", Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday, as he renewed efforts to secure his plan for a 48-team World Cup.

"I strongly believe in that, but obviously I'm not a dictator," the head of football's governing body told the closing session of the Dubai International Sports Conference, adding that a bigger tournament was the most financially appealing.

"Undoubtedly you will win more TV rights with more participants," sport expert Vincent Chaudel told RFI on Wednesday.

"But the main issue for Infantino is to provide the opportunity for more African countries or more Asian countries to be part of the World Cup. This is what he promised during his election," he says.

The 48-country plan would certainly allow Fifa to appease many of its 211 members who miss out on the party each time.

However, the European Clubs Association, which represents the biggest teams on the continent, is against.

European teams provide 80 percent of the players to a World Cup, and with it, big money.

"The enlargement of the number of World Cup participants is a political issue," reckons Chaudel.

"Fifa needs to maintain its financial flow from Europe, whilst at the same time increasing the representation of poorer countries. Only expansion will achieve that."

It remains to be seen whether richer countries will accept.

The number of competing teams at World Cups last changed in 1998, increasing from 24 to 32.

UEFA made a similar move in increasing the European Championship from 16 teams to 24 ahead of Euro 2016. And for Chaudel it worked.

"This Euro was really a nice one, a fresh one, with new countries like Iceland, Wales, competing for the first time. It's quite normal to have this type of criticism about FIFA's intention to extend the number of participants for the World Cup, but at the end I think it will be interesting for everyone."

Infantino's proposal for a 48-team World Cup, featuring 16 groups of three, will be submitted to the Fifa Council next month.

But any change to the 32-team format is unlikely to come in before 2026.