Swansea in hunt for new boss after Bradley gets the boot

Premier League's Swansea City are on the lookout for a new manager. The club's owners sacked new comer Bob Bradley after only 11 games, following a disastrous run of results. Chris Coleman, Gary Rowett and Ryan Giggs have emerged as potential successors.

"Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley," the Welsh side said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

His departure comes a day after Swansea were thrased 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club's seventh defeat in Bradley's short-lived tenure.

Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October, with the aim of turning the club's dismal results around.

But he managed to secure only two wins of his eleven games, meaning the Swans are now edging closer to relegation, at second from the bottom of the Premier League table.

Some pundits have questioned whether the American even knew where Swansea was before taking the job, and that the club's owners--not him-- are to blame.

"I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run," Bradley told US broadcaster NBC Sports.

"Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong," he said.

Now the hunt is on for his successor.

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett and ex Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson are in the running.

But according to British media reports on Wednesday, Manchester United great Ryan Giggs is a serious contender for the managerial vacancy.

Swansea City hope to have a new manager in place by Monday.

As for Bradley: "I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge."