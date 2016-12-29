RFI in 15 languages

 

Doping shadow follows British cycling legend Wiggins

By
media Bradley Wiggins of Britain poses with his fifth gold medal. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

British Cycling is still to provide proof a package delivered to Bradley Wiggins in 2011 contained only a legal decongestant a British MP investigating doping in cycling said on Thursday.

Former British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford told Britain's Culture, Media and Sport committee last week the package, sent to Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, contained Fluimucil.

But Conservative party politician Damian Collins, who chairs the committee, said British Cycling had not been able to provide a paper trail backing up Brailsford's claims.

"It seems to be difficult to get precise records of exactly what was in this package, why it was ordered and the detail that you would want to know," Collins told BBC Radio 4.

"Dave Brailsford told the committee he'd been told by the team doctor it was this drug called Fluimucil, which is readily available in France, can easily be obtained and there are no restrictions on its usage."

The comments came a day after cycling legend Bradley Wiggins, Britain's first Tour de France winner and the country's most decorated Olympian, announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old who won the 2012 Tour bows out with eight Olympic medals, including five golds, and seven world titles, across track and road cycling.

The delivery has come under the spotlight after it emerged Wiggins, who retired on Wednesday, was granted therapeutic use exemptions for the banned substance triamcinolone prior to three major races.

Wiggins, British Cycling and Team Sky, Wiggins's former team, have denied wrongdoing and there is no suggestion they broke any rules.

Brailsford, boss of Team Sky, told the committee British Cycling coach Simon Cope had brought the package with him to France while he made a scheduled trip.

