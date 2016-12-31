Murray beats Raonic to finish third in Abu Dhabi

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Andy Murray is the first Briton to hold the position of world number one since 1973.
Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
World number one Andy Murray ended 2016 by beating Milos Raonic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The 29-year-old beat Raonic 6-3 7-6 (8-6) to take third place at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.
The Scotsman had a good start, breaking Raonic in his first two service games and taking the took the opening set.
He got until 5-3 in the second set, but then Raonic staged a small comeback before Murray took the tie-break. “It was good to finish the year with a win. It was a good match to work on returns as Milos has a strong serve,” he said.
"I still feel like Andy Murray, that feels more normal, but I am happy with the knighthood and it is a nice way to start the new year."
In Friday's semi-finals, Murray lost to Belgium's David Goffin for the first time in six meetings.
Murray, who had won all five of his previous meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian, was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Murray's next stop is neighbouring Qatar for the opening week of the ATP season and two weeks out from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2017.