Russian atlhletes must prove innocence of doping to take part in internatioinal events

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy New Year!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
105-year-old Frenchman beats own cycling record

105-year-old Frenchman Robert Marchand appears to have beaten his own record by cycling 22.547km in an hour at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near Paris. He must pass anti-doping tests before the international cycling union endorses his achievement.

Sports
Russia Doping Athletics Sport

Russian atlhletes must prove innocence of doping to take part in internatioinal events

By
media IAAF President Sebastian Coe AFP/Karim Jaafar

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has issued guidelines insisting that Russian athletes must prove they have never been implicated in a suspected state-sponsored doping system. The organisation also said that international doping investigators sent them a list of 200 Russian athletes who will be checked if they apply for competitions this year.

The IAAF said it has been given the 200 names by investigators working for Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, who has alleged there was a "state-sponsored" doping system in Russia.

As the list of names emerged, IAAF president Sebastian Coe decried a system which he said had "let down" Russian athletes.

Russia has been suspended from international competition since 2015 after massive use of doping among athletes was discovered.

The IAAF said on Tuesday that it had sent new criteria to the Russian federation for athletes to take part in international competition as neutrals.

The measure aims to punish the host country but give individual athletes a chance to take part in the competition.

Russians may have to be neutrals

Taking part as neutrals may be the only way for Russians to take part in the world athletics championships in London in August.

"One of the criteria requires athletes to show they are not directly implicated in any way (knowingly or unknowingly) by their national federation's failure to put in place adequate systems to protect and promote clean athletes," said an IAAF statement.

The IAAF said applications would be reviewed by its Doping Review Board, who will decide whether applicants will be granted neutral athlete status.

Last month, the IAAF decided to extend Russia's ban, which was first announced in November 2015, meaning the country will miss March's European Indoors in Belgrade, Serbia.

Since then the second part of a report by McLaren has been published.

More than 1,000 Russians across 30 sports benefited from a state-sponsored doping program between 2011 and 2015, it says.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.