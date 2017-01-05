RFI in 15 languages

 

Happy New Year!
 
Sports
Sport Cricket South Africa Sri Lanka

Rabada stars for South Africa as Sri Lanka crumble in second Test

By
media Kagiso Rabada's blistering pace swept through the Sri Lanka batting order. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in two overs on Thursday as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 282 runs on the fourth day of the second Test in Cape Town. The 21-year-old finished the innings with 6 for 55 as Sri Lanka slumped to 224 all out.

 

The tourists resumed the fourth day at Newlands on 130 for 4. The batsmen, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, played out the first five overs of the day without incident before Rabada claimed Chandimal for 30 with the first ball of the sixth over.

New batsman, Upul Tharanga, hit Rabada for three fours before Rabada accounted for him. Rabada struck once more when he had Suranga Lakmal caught behind. It was the fifth time in his 13-Test career that he had taken five or more wickets in an innings. He boasted figures of 10 for 92 over the two innings and the man-of-the-match accolade.

International adieu from Abbott

But the hosts' celebrations were short-lived.

Bowler Kyle Abbott announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect in order to play county cricket with Hampshire in England. "It is one of hardest decisions I have had to make in my life," the 29-year-old said.

He said he had signed the deal five months ago and had planned to reveal his international retirement after the third Test in Johannesburg. But reports from England about his departure had forced his announcement.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis admitted the home players had been surprised by Abbott's announcement. "It wasn't what we wanted and something we didn't expect. We had a get-together and tried to change his mind."

Haroon Lorgat, Cricket South Africa's chief executive, said: "We invest huge sums of money in individuals. Our Protea players are among the top five percent of earners in our country."

