Sports
Cricket India

Kohli succeeds Dhoni as India skipper for one day games

By
Virat Kohli will captain India in the long and short formats of the game.

Virat Kohli's star continued its glittering rise on Friday when he was was appointed skipper of India's limited overs teams following the resignation of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

Kohli, 28, took over from Dhoni as captain of the Test team in 2015. He has led India to five successive series victories scoring three double centuries in the process.

His tactical acumen in the shorter forms of the game will be subjected to immediate scrutiny in three 50 over one day internationals against England starting on 15 January before the sides play three Twenty20 matches.

Dhoni, who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup as well as the 2007 World Twenty20, keeps his place in both of the 15 man squads. Kohli said on Friday that he welcomed the presence of the 35-year-old.

Kohli wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai."

'King Kohli' is the world's top ranked batsman in T20 cricket and is second in the ratings for the 50 over and five day formats.

Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has scored 7,570 runs in 176 ODIs, including 26 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 52.94. He also averages over 57 in T20 internationals.

   

