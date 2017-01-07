RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports

Real Madrid equal Barcelona's 39 game unbeaten run

media Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his Ballon d'Or awards before Real Madrid's La Liga match against Granada. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo paraded his fourth Ballon d'Or and powered home his first goal of 2017 as Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten with a 5-0 demolition of Granada on Saturday.

The Portuguese was honoured before the kick-off with an on pitch accolade from previous Ballon d'Or winners to have played for Madrid including Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Michael Owen and the current Real coach Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid's unbeaten run stretches back to April last year and it was never in danger of being halted once Isco and Karim Benzema had scored within the first 20 minutes against a side that had only hit the target 14 times in 16 games while conceding 35 goals.

It was a matter of how many Madrid wanted to clock up when Ronaldo headed in the third after 27 minutes. Marcelo, skipper for the day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut for Madrid, provided the assist.
 

Isco made it four before the break and Casemiro turned home James Rodriguez's free-kick for the fifth after 58 minutes.

The defeat leaves Granada second from bottom with nine points from 17 games.
"There is no limit, but on the other hand we have to do everything possible to make sure it lasts," Zidane said of his side's run.

"The matches are prepared in a certain way depending on whether we have two, three or four days, but the idea is always to do our best, be physically ready and concentrated.”

Zidane added: "If we are ready and concentrated we can do great things."

 

