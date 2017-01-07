Smith looks to India challenge after demolition of Pakistan

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Digital detox
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Australia India Pakistan South Africa

Smith looks to India challenge after demolition of Pakistan

By
media Australia skipper Steve Smith (centre with trophy) hailed the spirit within the Australia side following their 3-0 series defeat of Pakistan. Reuters/David Gray

Moments after completing a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan, the Australia cricket captain Steve Smith said that he was turning his attention to February’s four Test tour of India. Smith was in sparkling form with the bat as well as tactically as Australia won the third Test in Sydney on Saturday  by 220 runs.

 

It was Australia’s 12th straight Test defeat over Pakistan in Australia – a series of wins dating back to 1995.

The victory offered further proof of Australia’s progression under 27-year-old Smith. Australia have claimed four Test matches and a three-game one-day series win over New Zealand since the low of a home series defeat against South Africa in Hobart in November.

The arrival of batsmen Matthew Renshaw, 20, and Peter Handscomb, 25, has reinvigorated the side. However that vibrancy faces a stern examination during a six week tour of a country where Australia have not won a Test match since 2004 and have lost the last seven.

The task will be tougher as India are the world’s leading Test outfit.

"It helps in a way having the new guys but they also haven't experienced the conditions as well,” Smith said after the Sydney triumph. "It's a completely different place to play, playing on those wickets is nothing like playing here in Australia. Guys will have to adapt quickly and find a way to be successful in those conditions."

There are also personal ghosts to exorcise. Smith was a member of the Australia team that lost 4-0 in India in 2013. "It's going to be a very difficult series going over there," he said. "We're under no illusions that it's going to be tough. We're going to have to play some very good cricket if we want to compete over there. It's going to be a great challenge and learning curve for this group."

He added: “A few of us have been there before and we know it's difficult to play in their own backyard. They're a very good team."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.