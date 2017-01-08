Digitally doped Dimitrov claims Brisbane International

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Digital detox
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia Bulgaria Roger Federer

Digitally doped Dimitrov claims Brisbane International

By
media Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first title in more than two years at the Brisbane International. Reuters/Steve Holland

Grigor Dimitrov revealed on Sunday that late night trips to a Brisbane video arcade had helped him relax ahead of his matches at the Brisbane International.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian claimed his first title in more than two years when he upset world number five Kei Nishikori in three sets to win the Roy Emerson Trophy 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. It was his fourth singles title on the ATP Tour.

“I’d been going to the arcades for an hour and a half,” said Dimitrov, who will rise to 15th in the world as a result of the triumph. “It's given me tremendous joy. You know, it's something so childish but every time I was going to bed, I was, like: 'Wow, that feels so good'. It was just something so small."

The win was his first over Nishikori in four attempts and will make him one of the dark horses for the Australian Open which starts on 16 January in Melbourne.

Nicknamed "Baby Fed" because of his similar playing style to the Swiss 17 time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, Dimitrov was ranked as high as eighth in the world in 2014.
.
But, injury problems, poor form and a highly publicised relationship with Maria Sharapova combined to propel a slump during 2015 and the first half of 2016 when he fell to 40th in the world.

There were encouraging performances towards the end of 2016 and he entered the season opener in Brisbane ranked 17th. There were notable scalps on his way to the crown. He beat the fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final and swept past the top seed Milos Raonic in straight sets in the semi-final.

Dimitrov said he had not felt under pressure because of his slide in the rankings. “I knew I would eventually get the rewards for the hard work I’ve been doing off court.

"I think that was kind of an emotional win for me, but at the same time, it wasn't unexpected," he said. "I think I have put in the work. I think I have learnt a lot.
"I have set myself quite high goals for the first six months, and one of them was actually to win a tournament," he added. "And it happened during the first week of the year."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.