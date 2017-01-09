RFI in 15 languages

 

Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia

Slovakia's Cibulkova dominates Sydney International

By
media Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia hits a return to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their women's singles first round match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney on 9 of January 2017. PETER PARKS/AFP

Slovakia's world number six Dominika Cibulkova dropped just two games in blistering heat to win her opening match at the Sydney International, Monday.

Cibulkova, who upset world number one Angelique Kerber to win the WTA finals in Singapore last October, swept past Germany's world number 31 Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-0.

Cibulkova will next play Canadian wild card Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the WTA lead-in tournament to next week's Australian Open.

"When you start a season, you always start with some confidence, not doubt, but you always need to get into this match rhythm," said Cibulkova. "It's not easy if I would expect myself to play like I did in the (WTA) final against Kerber, I think that would be too much expectation."

Cibulkova, who lost to Agnieszka Radwanska in the Sydney final four years ago, was knocked out in the quarter-finals of last week's Brisbane International by France's Alize Cornet in straight sets.

Kerber and Radwanska, the top two seeds, have a bye into the second round at Sydney.

Former world number one and seventh seed Caroline Wozniacki dumped Olympic champion and last year's finalist Monica Puig out of the tournament 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Meanwhile, British sixth seed Johanna Konta was too strong for Australian Arina Rodionova 6-3, 6-4 and fellow Australian Samantha Stosur again bombed out in the first round, going out 6-3, 6-1 to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Russian eighth seed Elena Vesnina withdrew with a lower back injury when trailing American Coco Vandeweghe 6-2, 4-0.

In the men's draw, Australian qualifier Matthew Barton eliminated British number two Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5) and will next face either Gilles Muller or Alexandr Dolgopolov.

German fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber ousted Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4 and Italian Paolo Lorenzi needed two tiebreakers to overcome German Florian Mayer 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5).
 

