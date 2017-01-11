France to defend title as world handball championship kicks off in Paris

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
  • media
    World music matters
    Lisa Leblanc
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Handball France

France to defend title as world handball championship kicks off in Paris

By
media Pictures of French handball players are projected onto the Arc de Triomphe to launch the 25th World Men's Handball Championship in Paris on January 10, 2017. Thomas Samson/AFP

France will be looking to defend its 2015 title in Wednesday’s opening match against Brazil in the French capital.

To kick off the men’s world handball championships in style, Paris treated fans and passersby alike to a surprise lightshow on the Arc de Triomphe on Tuesday night, with projections of the French team and the flags of participating countries flashing on the famous arch.

“We’ve been working on the preparation of this event for five years,” said French Handball Federation president Joël Delplanque, who was at the spectacle on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

“To see our colours, our sport, here on the greatest avenue in the world, is a dream we had never imagined which has come true in front of our eyes.”

France under pressure

Coach Didier Dinart is under pressure to secure a French victory in Wednesday’s opening match against Brazil, as he is defending his country’s 2015 title.

The French men’s team has previously won four world championships, in 1995, 2001, 2009 and 2011.

"There are high expectations,” Dinart admitted. “We want to be in the best form possible to have the best possible results in this world championship.”

The French side has already had a bit of a hiccup, with Dinart announcing the day before the tournament that player Timothey Nguessan will sit out the first match due to a foot injury. The coach assured however that the injury is not serious.

This means that 15 players, instead of 16, are on the roster for the opening match.

Bid for 2024 Olympic Games

In organising Tuesday night’s Arc de Triomphe lightshow, Paris officials not only wanted to dazzle passersby, they also wanted to show off their flair in hosting a major international sporting event.

The French capital has bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games. The other two candidate cities are Budapest and Los Angeles.

Paris official Jean-François Martins said that the handball world championship presented “an opportunity for Paris to prove to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) our savoir-faire, our passion and the enthusiasm of the French people”.

“It’s a chance for us to prove that Paris is a welcoming city that is open to the world,” he added.

More than 400,000 fans are expected to attend the event’s matches.

Twenty-four teams will face off over the next couple weeks in matches throughout France, before the final on Sunday 29 January.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.