Bangladesh batsmen stand firm against New Zealand

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Could universal basic income work for France?
Socialist Presidential Primary Benoit Hamon has made Universal Basic Income one of the key proposal of his campaign.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
  • media
    International report
    Cartoonist pokes fun at South Korea's work culture
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Bangladesh New Zealand

Bangladesh batsmen stand firm against New Zealand

By
media Bangladesh's Mominul Haque plays a shot on day one of the first Test match against New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday. Marty Melville/AFP

Bangladesh made a solid start against New Zealand on the first day of the first Test match in Wellington on Thursday. Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal scored attractive half centuries to take Bangladesh to 154 for three at stumps on a rain-disrupted day.

New Zealand bowlers were expected to run through the visitors’ batting line up thanks to prime bowling conditions.

But Bangladesh defied the Kiwi bowlers with Tamim adopting an aggressive approach.
Tamim only faced 50 deliveries for his 56, which included 11 boundaries, while Mominul’s unbeaten 64 was laced with 10 fours and a six.

"History says the first innings is really difficult on this wicket and not too many runs have been scored by the best of teams. In that case we handled it pretty well," Tamim said.

"We are very new to this wind so at times we had to stop the bowlers because it was too heavy. There were seven, eight occasions when the bails fell down. For us it was difficult because we haven't faced this situation before but still we played really well."

New Zealand have never lost to Bangladesh, winning eight of 11 previous Tests with three drawn.

South Africa opt to bat in third Test

South Africa were 79 for the loss of two wickets against Sri Lanka at lunch on the first day of the third Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg today.

Sri Lanka claimed the wickets of the two opening batsmen within six balls.

Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar survived the first hour before both were out with the total on 45.

Hashim Amla, playing in his 100th Test, and Jean-Paul Duminy were the batsmen at crease.

South Africa opted for an all-pace attack and with Duanne Olivier making his debut.

Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell replaced Kyle Abbott, whose contract with Cricket South Africa was cancelled after he revealed he had signed to play English county cricket with Hampshire.

South Africa have already won the three-match series after winning the first two matches.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.