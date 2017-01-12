Southampton inch closer to League Cup final

Southampton stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final of the League Cup on Wednesday evening to inch closer to their first final since 1979.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute of the encounter. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the team did not play well after conceding the goal.

“We were not compact enough. Loris Karius had to save our life. It's a deserved win for Southampton but it’s only half-time in the tie,” he said.

Liverpool goalkeeper Karius made two important saves in the second half that could have a bearing on the second leg on 25 January when the two sides meet at Anfield.

Redmond came close to doubling Southampton’s lead in the closing moments but his lobbed effort hit the bar and was cleared by Adam Lallana.

Barcelona in quarters

Barcelona reached the quarterfinals of Copa Del Ray after beating Athletic Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate. Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi scored a goal each to prevail 3-1 last night.

Bilbao had taken a 2-1 lead going into last night’s second leg. However, goals by Suarez and Neymar cancelled their advantage. Enric Saborit brought Bilbao back into contention after scoring a goal six minutes into the second-half.

The goal pushed the tie into extra time in which Messi scored the decisive free kick.

A late penalty from Miralem Pjanic saw Juventus beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Italian Cup. The defending champions will now face either AC Milan or Torino in the quarterfinals.