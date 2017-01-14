Cameroon take on Burkina Faso amid row over allegiances

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Pay it forward
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport CAN 2017 Football Cameroon Burkina Faso Gabon

Cameroon take on Burkina Faso amid row over allegiances

By
media Benjamin Moukandjo (right) fights for the ball against Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa. Moukandjo will leave Lorient for up to a month to skipper Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Cameroon begin their quest for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Saturday against Burkina Faso seemingly on the losing side of a club v country row.

Several of Cameroon's leading players have snubbed the offer to feature in the biennial tournament to concentrate on cementing their places in their domestic sides.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and Schalke striker Eric Choupo-Moting were among the stars who rejected call-ups from coach Hugo Broos to focus on their careers at European outfits.

The Belgian’s response has been an attack on the timing of the continental showpiece and a call to move the event to a different time of year.

"Times are changing,” said Broos. “Before, certain players were happy to come and play for Cameroon. Now some clubs put pressure on their players. Those who are coming to the ends of their contracts prefer to stay in Europe in order to negotiate better deals.

"I think the Cup of Nations needs to be played at a different time of the year. It doesn't come around at a good time."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organises the event, changed the staging of the tournament from even to odd numbered years in 2013 in order to avoid a clash with the World Cup. It has repeatedly ruled out moving the dates of the competition.

"There are players missing who could have raised the level of the team. It is their decision and their responsibility," said Broos, whose side follow their game against Burkina Faso with matches against Guinea Bissau and Gabon.

Cameroon were unable to advance from the group stages two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

That disappointing performance came after they failed to qualify for the 16 team finals in 2012 and 2013. Before that they were one of the most consistent sides on the continent claiming back to back trophies in 2000 and 2002 and reaching at least the quarter-finals in subsequent competitions until 2010.

Moukandjo fears no-one

In the absence of experienced internationals, Broos has anointed as skipper the Lorient striker Benjamin Moukandjo. The 28-year-old admitted there will be pressure trying to perform as well as rally the troops on the field.

"I am proud. But becoming captain doesn't really change things," Moukandjo told beIN Sports France. "Of course it comes with responsibility. There are five or six potential captains in the team and we all try to communicate with one another.”

Moukandjo has scored six goals in 36 appearances for his country since his debut against Senegal in June 2011. Gabon 2017 will be his first tournament as captain.

"We don't fear anyone but we respect all the teams who have qualified,” he said.

"It is going to be a great competition. It has been a while now since we made it past the first round. Our main aim this time will be to do that and go further.

"If we can get out of the group then we will look at our target again and reassess it as we go along. People will look at our group and say we should get out of it but we still need to go and win the matches."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.