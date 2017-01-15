Draws, Wild Dogs and mathematics on CAN 2017 day one

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Pay it forward
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 Gabon Burkina Faso

Draws, Wild Dogs and mathematics on CAN 2017 day one

By
media Cemeroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo shakes hands with Burkina Faso's Charles Kaboré at the end of their match RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Home fans's expectations were dashed by a draw on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in Libreville. And there was a tie between Cameroon and Burkina Faso, too.

Here are five things we learned:

  • Don’t get the captain to score. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the hallowed one as far as Gabonese football is concerned. And really, why not. He plays for Borussia Dortmund, one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, and is linked with other illustrious teams and scores. He netted the first goal of the tournament and Gabon looked set fair for victory until Juary Soares popped up and equalised for Guinea Bissau in the closing stages. Benjamin Moukandjo, the newly anointed Cameroon captain, scored the first goal for his team in their opening Group A match against Burkina Faso. It was a beauty of a strike. Direct from a free kick. Goalkeeper Herve Koffi Kouakou dived valiantly but the ball rasped into the net. Sadly for both skippers neither of their goals were the winners. The two ties ended 1-1.
    Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang RFI/Pierre rené-Worms
  • Great, expectations. You have to feel for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He doesn’t have a Dickens of a chance really. There is massive pressure on the lad. He is Gabon’s record goal scorer, the captain and the poster boy of the 31st Africa Cup of Nations. He scores and everyone says, "Yep, that’s what you do." The side doesn’t win and the fans boo. There were catcalls from the home supporters at the end of the opening match against Guinea Bissau. Just as well Gabon only drew.
    Guinea Bissau's Nanissio Justino Mendes Soares RFI/Pierre René-Worms
  • One man’s draw is another man’s day. This sounds like an ageing gunslinger’s line from a spaghetti western. But the 1-1 result between Gabon and Guinea Bissau was historic. Guinea Bissau are appearing at their first Africa Cup of Nations. So when Juary Soares levelled late in the game, there was rejoicing not only on the field and in a small section of the Stade de l’Amitié but also back home. Thousands were dancing in the streets of the capital Bissau. We’re sporting at the review, so congratulations to Soares and the rest of the Guinea Bissau team for their first point ever at the Cup of Nations.
    Burkina fans at the CAN 2017 opening match RFI/Pierre René-Worms
  • We’re also honest at the review and are therefore forced to admit bias when it comes to Guinea Bissau. We love their nickname, "the Wild Dogs". Cameroon are "the Indomitable Lions", Uganda are "the Cranes" and Côte d’Ivoire are "the Elephants" but there’s something refreshingly feral about Guinea Bissau’s nickname. "We knew Gabon have an excellent team and one of the best players in Africa and in Europe," said coach Baciro Cande after the game. "We have our limits. But we had ambitions coming here and we will try to go as far as possible.” There’s a word for that kind of attitude. Do I really need to say?
    Cameroon and Gabon fans RFI/Pierre René-Worms
  • Jose Antonio Camacho could go far as a mathematician. The Gabon coach was obviously disappointed after seeing his side draw. They had to settle for one point after Guinea Bissau equalised in the dying seconds. “We had three points but lost two of them,” said Camacho. Then again the Spaniard might make it far as a relativist. "Our chances of qualifying are the same as if we had won,” he said. The review never had a head for odds but has always been game for a theory.

CAN 2017 - what matches are where?
Click on the crosses to find CAN matches

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.