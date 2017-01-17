A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 2

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
Sri Lankan Tamil woman praying, Colombo, 2015. Many Sri Lanka Tamils displaced by the long civil war have been able to return home.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
CAN 2017 CAN 2017 blog Football Gabon

A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 2

By
media The match between Algeria and Zimbabwe ended in a draw 2-2, on 15 January in Franceville. Pierre René-Worms/RFI

Here are five things we learned and five things you need to know from Day 2 at CAN 2017.

1- Are they really mad for football?

The partisan fans sing, dance and make a lot of noise throughout the games but what about the locals? Don’t they want to come out and enjoy the fest? Franceville’s revamped arena was barely half full for the opening games in Group B on day two. Where do the people go?

2- Don’t get tagged favourites.

Algeria – who are one of the teams so deemed - boast the African player of the year, Riyad Mahrez, in their ranks. And the 25-year-old looked every inch the top man after 12 minutes as he picked up the ball on the right, surged into the penalty area and as Zimbabwe defender Costa Nhamoinesu came to him, caressed the ball with his left foot into the net. After that it went downhill for Algeria who shipped two goals only equalizing with nine minutes remaining, courtesy of Mr Mahrez.

3- It really is a 90 minute match.

Or, as we so often hear, it’s a game of two halves. After going behind to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. Zimbabwe stormed back. Kudakwashe Mahachi levelled after 17 minutes and Nyasha Mushekwi slotted in a penalty on the half hour. 2-1 at half-time. But the problem for Zimbabwe was they looked exhausted in the second half. They had a couple of chances to go 3-1 up most notably in the 80th minute when Cuthbert Malajila only had Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi to beat. He didn’t and Mahrez slotted in Algeria’s second less than a minute later. Zimbabwe just about held on for the 2-2 draw.

4- Ghosts busted.

Senegal skipper Cheikhou Kouyaté said on the eve of their opening Group B match against Tunisia that his side was haunted by their abject campaigns at the 2013 and 2015 Cup of Nations and wanted to atone for those appalling performances. On both occasions they were eliminated after the three matches of the group stages. Both times Senegal were considered favourites for the crown. It didn’t happen for them. Well, Senegal appear to be on the road to redemption following their 2-0 victory over Tunisia in Franceville on day two. Sadio Mane and Kara Mbodj were the heroes for the west Africans.

5- Cissé’s cool runnings.

With his shock of dreadlocks, the Senegal coach could cut it with any lion of Judah. He’s also got a smart line in calm. Questioned on Tunisian dominance in the second-half of Senegal’s opening Group B game in Franceville, Cissé said: "We were 2-0 up. We defended as a group. The thing about sport at a high level is to win and not just to dominate."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.