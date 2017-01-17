A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 3

Here are five things we learned and five things you need to know from Day 3 at CAN 2017.

1- No more small teams no more.

For the past few Africa Cup of Nations, coaches and a few players have been talking about how there are no easy games etc etc. Jaded journalists – obviously not the review – tend to roll their eyes and then put them back into their sockets upon hearing this kind of mush. But three days in and there have been three ‘upsets’. Guinea Bissau held Gabon 1-1. The review queries whether that really is an ‘upset’. But anyway, we proceed. Zimbabwe drew 2-2 with Algeria and Togo ground out a 0-0 with the defending champions Cote d’Ivoire. But really for all the talk to end, we need a putative minnow to win the title.

2- The hyperspace time continuum vortex does exist.

The review has long suspected this. But as the Ghana coach Avram Grant spoke about his side’s impending clash with Uganda on day four, the door to seemingly long forgotten perceptions opened up and strains of Spandau Ballet swirled around our head. Grant was talking about how pressure is good – a folksy take perhaps on Gordon Gekko’s paen to greed in the 1987 film Wall Street. "Football is pressure," said Grant. "You can’t achieve anything without pressure. A life without pressure … you don’t achieve anything." Spandau’s 1981 song Chant No.1 came to mind … "I don’t need this pressure on … I don’t need this pressure on …" they chanted. That reared up rather than David Bowie and Queen’s Under Pressure from 1982. When Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan spoke about Grant’s methods of inspiring his players, the review knew the journey into the mists was complete. On British breakfast TV in the early 1990’s, there was a slot promoting health and fitness hosted by ... Mr Motivator.

3- Uganda in continental domination plan.

Clearly not content with leading Uganda to their first Africa Cup of Nations tournament for 39 years, coach Milutin Sredojevic has targeted a place among Africa’s 10 best teams. Soon. Experience from the Africa Cup of Nations will help the players achieve that position, says the Serb. And since he looks lean and tough, the review isn’t going to argue with him.

4- This is Boys Own stuff.

Geoffrey Massa said he was looking forward to being the first Ugandan skipper to lead a side out at the Africa Cup of Nations for 39 years. "Thirty seven million people are looking forward to the match against Ghana," said Massa. "It won’t be easy. I’m happy for the other boys in the team." Coach Dominatevic added that it was dream for him to be the first Uganda coach in nearly four decades to steer the players through the qualifying rounds and into the finals. "There have been 19 competitions since Uganda last took part," he outlined. The last team they played? Ghana, who beat them 2-0 in the final in Accra to take their third title. "There’s a symbolic aspect to this match in Port Gentil," added Musojevic.

5- One skipper’s point is another’s doom.

Ah, captain, there be philosophy amidships. Cote d’Ivoire’s Serey Dié tried to rally his crew after the 0-0 draw against Togo in Oyem on day three by saying that they had to stop thinking they were African champions. "That’s over," declared the midfielder. "Everything is back to square one. We didn’t play well but we’ve got one point and we’ll have to reassess for the next two matches." Dié’s counterpart, Emmanuel Adebayor, was in a chirpier frame of mind. Obviously. Since most people thought Togo would get right old cat o' nine tails lashing, Adebayor beamed that the 0-0 was a point gained. Logical, captain.