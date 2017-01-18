A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 4

Here are five things we learned and five things you need to know from Day 4 at CAN 2017.

1 - Looks aren’t everything.

The Shanghai General Construction company is behind the aesthetic splendour that is the stadium in Port-Gentil. But the site of the architectural gem is not at all kind. Located in the district of N’tchengué, it’s a good few kilometres outside the main drag of the city. Problem is there is only one road to get there. It is not an easy drive once traffic starts to build up.

2 - Looks are everything, Part 1.

Two hours before the Ghana v Uganda game kicked off, the ground staff at Port-Gentil’s stadium were busy out watering the grass. Nothing unusual there. But we noticed a horticultural innovation. A wheelbarrow full of loose grass to spread and then rake over particularly arid bits of the park. Did the ploy work? “The pitch was difficult,” said Ghana coach Avram Grant after his side’s 1-0 win. “The ball kept jumping up and we couldn’t play our one touch game.” The Ghana vice-captain André Ayew added: “I’ve been in the national team for ten years so I’ve seen a lot. It’s true that the pitch is very difficult, a lot of sand, so it’s a bit like you are playing on a beach, so it’s very heavy. We are going to cope with it. We have no choice. Hopefully, it will be better by the next match.” If they’d only seen the effort. Or perhaps they had.

3 - Looks are everything. Part 2.

Barack Obama’s days in the White House are numbered. Change indeed is a coming. Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic cut a dandyish dash on the sideline during the game against Ghana. He was wearing a navy blue suit and an Oxford blue shirt flourished with a red tie. A dapper pair of black derby shoes adorned his feet. The man looked sharp. Sharp. SHARP. But he confided to me after the 1-0 defeat that he might amend the colour combination or even the entire attire - to bring him luck. Methinks Beau Slickojevic should take a leaf out of Morocco coach Hervé Renard’s sartorial handbook – crisp white shirt and jeans – and stick with the suit combo. Own that look.

4 - Record time.



Essam el Hadary trudged onto the pitch midway through the first-half after the Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed el Shenawi went off injured. By entering the field of play, el Hadary became at 44 years and two days the oldest man to play at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The substitute keeper’s day wasn’t soiled either. He kept a clean sheet as Egypt rode their luck to draw 0-0 with Mali. El Hadary was part of the Egypt sides that won a hat trick of titles between 2006 and 2010. Next up for the Pharoahs – as the Egyptians are imaginatively nicknamed - are Uganda.

5 - Elixir.

No, this is not a member of the Egypt squad, but I have been able to procure for you a wondrous thing. I have been able to tap into the secrets of how to stay a top international into your 40s. El Hadary told me and my RFI colleagues, Philippe Zickgraf and Antoine Grognet after his record breaking game against Mali that he goes to bed at 11pm each night, sleeps until 7am, eats healthily and spends time training and going to the gym. Being professional was the meat of his recipe. It’s helped him lose 10 kilos. Standing at 1m 88 and weighing 83 kilos, he does look spry indeed. Not diving around on the “grass” at Port-Gentil stadium might also be an astute way of ensuring healthy bones and a long sporting life.