A football supporter's guide to CAN 2017: Day 5

1- There’s been hype about Gabon.

I know I am a guest in the country. And it is a fine place. But since when were Gabon’s footballers supposed to wipe the floor with the likes of Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso? It’s apparently a shock that the hosts have only taken two points from two games. Sure, this is disappointing. But a shock? Including this tournament, Gabon have qualified seven times for the Cup of Nations, the first appearance coming in 1994. They’ve reached the last eight on two occasions. True, Guinea Bissau have never before been to the finals so Gabon could be considered superior. But miles better than Burkina Faso? Either playing as Upper Volta as they did until 1982 – or in their latterday incarnation – Burkina Faso have qualified 11 times for the Cup of Nations. Their campaigns have invariably foundered in the group stages but they were runners-up in 2013. It’s wishful thinking to believe that Burkina Faso are lightweights. Well, Gabon have a heavyweight clash on Sunday when they play Cameroon. Gabon must win to guarantee their progress while Cameroon just need a draw.

2- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought his scoring boots.

Lucky that. The Gabon skipper had been in cracking form for Borussia Dortmund before he set off for his international duties. He’d struck 16 times in 15 games for them in the Bundesliga. He hit his second of the 2017 Cup of Nations on day five. It was the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso. At least that part of the script is going to plan.

3- Camacho by name, manly by nature.

It’s not a time to be lily-livered and the Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho appears not to be one for wilting. The 61-year-old was all relativist on day one after Guinea Bissau had snatched a late equaliser against his side. Back then he said: "Our chances of qualifying are the same as if we had won.” He can’t say that now after a second 1-1 draw, this time against Burkina Faso. So instead Camacho’s gone all uber hombré. And if Gabon don’t beat Cameroon in their final Group A game on Sunday in the capital Libreville, well, Camacho can bet his leaky back line that the Gabon football federation, Fegafoot, will be saying adios. Actually, they’ll probably say au revoir. But that might be then. This is now. And Camacho is responding to the impending challenge with seminal thinking. "Cote d’Ivoire won the last Africa Cup of Nations after drawing their opening two games," he reasoned. "Maybe it is a good omen. Everything still depends on us. If we beat Cameroon we will qualify." Some would call this logic clutching at straws. But he has a point. Unfortunately for him, his team only has two.

4- Super Sunday.

So are billed the crunch games in the English Premier League on the satellite channel Sky Sports. I’ve seen that Canal + is carrying the games but as it’s a French language gig, they’re not really going to bugle the day in such a way. Still, it will be a splendid spectacle. After the results in Libreville on day five, all four teams in Group A have a chance to go through.

5- There’s truth in them old sayings.

He who shall be last, shall be first. Essam el Hadary was in the Egypt squad as back up to the back up. The number two, Sherif Ekramy, was not 100 per cent for Egypt’s first game against Mali, so when the first choice, Ahmed el Shenawi, was injured during the match on day four, on ran el Hadary. It was his 147th appearance for Egypt and he became at 44 years and two days, the oldest man to appear at an Africa Cup of Nations. He will – barring injury – raise the bar higher when he appears on day eight in Egypt’s second Group D match against Uganda.